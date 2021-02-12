Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.