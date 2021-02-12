Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

