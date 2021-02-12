Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $74.83. 89,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

