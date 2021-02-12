Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) Shares Gap Down to $95.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.00, but opened at $91.50. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 1,872 shares.

The company has a market cap of £74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

