Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $51.60

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $48.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 13,348 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

