Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 17,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

