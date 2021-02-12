Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter 2020 top-line growth took a hit from lower consulting revenues, primarily due to coronavirus-related impacts, especially on activities that are conducted on-site. However, gross margin expanded on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by a higher mix of recurring revenues. Markedly, Teradata by and large completed its transition to a subscription-based business model, which is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata’s efforts to expand features of Vantage are expected to drive the top line. Further, it generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Moreover, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

TDC stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $10,668,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

