Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 881,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

