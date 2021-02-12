Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $5.38. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40.

Get Terra Firma Capital alerts:

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.