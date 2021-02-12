Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.