TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.40% of TETRA Technologies worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $668,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 527,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 431,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

