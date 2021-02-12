Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

