Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

