Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,556 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 70.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

