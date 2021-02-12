Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,691 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

NYSE XPO opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

