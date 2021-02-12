Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,554 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

