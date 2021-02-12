Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

TGH stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Textainer Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

