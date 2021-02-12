TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at Stephens

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Stephens from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.23.

Shares of TFII opened at C$99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.63. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$103.28.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

