TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $14.52 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGSGY. Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

