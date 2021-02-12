Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Thales has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

