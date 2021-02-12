The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.16 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.