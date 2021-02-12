The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The Andersons stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

