The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. 26,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,242. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

