The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.76

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 2666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $90,486,412 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.