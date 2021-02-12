The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.75% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $27.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

