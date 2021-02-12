The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The Chemours has raised its dividend by 733.3% over the last three years.

NYSE CC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

