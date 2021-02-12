The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. 58,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

