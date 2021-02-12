The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 299,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.