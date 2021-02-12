The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

COO traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $385.86. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,376. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $391.96. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.84.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.