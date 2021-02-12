The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.20. 27,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 15,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

About The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

