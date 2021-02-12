The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $74.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Lyft stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

