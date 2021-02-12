The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€720.00” Price Target for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

KER stock opened at €547.90 ($644.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €561.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €557.21. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

