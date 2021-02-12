The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 632,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,861. The Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get The Graystone alerts:

About The Graystone

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.