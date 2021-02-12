The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.65. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 8,171,942 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$222.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

