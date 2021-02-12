The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.85.

HAIN opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

