The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

