The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,632. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 344,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

