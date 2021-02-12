The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 8,812,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.