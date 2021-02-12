The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.