The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) versus Markel (NYSE:MKL) Critical Contrast

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 5.29% 2.41% 0.68% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Markel and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,143.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk & Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.64 $1.79 billion $38.91 29.23 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Markel beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides healthcare, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including management and technology consulting, behavioral healthcare, and retail intelligence. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

