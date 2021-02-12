The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

