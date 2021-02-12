The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $986.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $986.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.00 million. The Timken reported sales of $923.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 619,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter valued at $15,086,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

