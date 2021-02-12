The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $146.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

