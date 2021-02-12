The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The Western Union also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

WU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 134,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,711. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.36.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

