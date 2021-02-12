TheStreet Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

