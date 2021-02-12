TheStreet Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to B

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

