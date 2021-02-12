Thomas A. James Sells 201,982 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $113.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

