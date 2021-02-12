Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.59

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.59 and traded as high as $106.23. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) shares last traded at $104.61, with a volume of 233,695 shares changing hands.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$52.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$103.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.65.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

