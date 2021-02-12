Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,776,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,848,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

