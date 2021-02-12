Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THUPY traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

